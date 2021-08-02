HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A man was found dead from gunshot wounds early Monday outside a Hillsboro bar, police said.

Hillsboro police responded to a report of a shooting at 18 23 Mystery Bar just before 1 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Officers found Mauricio Eduardo Ponce-Gonzales, 40, dead in the parking lot near the entrance of the bar. Police said they believe it was a targeted shooting.

The homicide remains under investigation.

The suspect or suspects had already fled the scene when police arrived. No arrests had been made as of noon Monday, and Hillsboro police have not released a description of any suspects, citing an ongoing investigation.

Sgt. Clint Chrz, public information officer for the Hillsboro Police Department, said it’s not clear if the victim was a patron at the bar, but that it was the only business open in the area at the time.