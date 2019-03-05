BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed Monday morning in an Idaho house fire.

Firefighter Justin Jensen told The Times-News that some children spotted the fire as they were walking to school in the southern Idaho town of Burley. They got their mom and the report came into the fire department at 7:39 a.m.

Jensen says Cassia County Sheriff deputies responded and tried to enter the home but the fire was too heavy. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and flames had spread to nearby trees.

Burley Fire Chief Shannon Tolman says only one person lived at the home. A man was found dead inside, but he has not yet been identified.

Tolman says the state fire marshal is investigating because of the fatality.

___

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com