HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man died in Hillsboro, Oregon, after the car he was traveling in left the roadway and hit a tree – ejecting him from the vehicle.

KOIN reports the crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a second passenger was treated at the scene.

An investigation continues.