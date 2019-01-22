CAREY, Idaho (AP) — A 51-year-old man was killed after his vehicle crashed into a cattle truck in Carey, Idaho.

Idaho State Police says James L. Brannen of Shelley crossed the center line early Tuesday and struck and empty cattle truck head-on. The man’s vehicle spun around the in the lane of travel and ended up blocking the westbound lanes.

KBOI reports the driver of the cattle truck, a 64-year-old Montana man, was wearing a seat belt and not transported. The crash is under investigation by troopers.