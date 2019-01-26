IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say one person has died after an avalanche in eastern Idaho near the Wyoming border Friday afternoon.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell says three adults were riding snowmobiles in the Cabin Creek area on Fog Mountain near Victor, Idaho when the avalanche occurred on Friday.

One of the riders, an adult male, was overcome by the slide, but two others were able to summon help just after 6 p.m.

Crews are still working to recover the victim, whose name has not yet been released.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says the risk of avalanche is high right now, and back country travelers and recreationists should use extreme caution.