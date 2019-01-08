PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Relatives of a man who was shot and killed by a Portland police officer say he was legally blind and suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 36-year-old Andre Catrel Gladen was shot at a southeast Portland home and declared dead at a hospital Sunday.
His cousin Diamond Randolph says Gladen had been living in Sacramento, California, but went to Portland in December.
Witness Desmond Pescaia says police were called after Gladen wouldn’t leave the home.
Pescaia says the officer used a stun gun on Gladen following a struggle.
Pescaia says the officer fired three shots from his handgun after Gladen pulled out a knife and went toward the officer.
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com