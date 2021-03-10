PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted a man on nearly three dozen counts related to a human sex trafficking investigation and Portland police detectives believe there may be more victims.

Johnel Johnson, 32, faces charges including multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, compelling prostitution and strangulation, KGW-TV reported.

The Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said the investigation started in February when Johnson allegedly robbed, kidnapped and repeatedly sexually assaulted someone. That person escaped and called 911. Officers responded but did not find Johnson.

Investigators also said they linked Johnson to a sexual assault in November 2020. The district attorney’s office said Johnson kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted a person. He also allegedly threatened to make the victim “engage in forced prostitution acts.”

Human trafficking investigators presented Johnson’s case to a grand jury, which returned a 35-count indictment.

Police arrested Johnson on March 1 in Southeast Portland. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on the case.