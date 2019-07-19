PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 20-year-old Portland man is facing 11 criminal charges from a hit-and-run that killed two women.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Antonio Montgomery was indicted Thursday on two counts of manslaughter, two counts of assault, five counts of failure to perform duties of a driver and one each of recklessly endangering another and criminal trespass.

Montgomery is accused of hitting cars July 8 at two locations on Southeast Powell Boulevard and running from the second crash. He was caught later that day hiding in the swimming pool of a private home.

The crash killed sisters Charlene Hauth and Robin Macready.

In the indictment, Montgomery is charged with injuring two other people, and damaging at least two other cars.

It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com