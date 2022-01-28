MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — A man who was incarcerated at the Deer Ridge Correctional Institution near Madras has died at a nearby hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Corrections.

The agency said Friday that the man, described as between 60 and 70 years old, died on Thursday, KTVZ-TV reported. The DOC doesn’t release the names of the people who die in custody if they report the person died after testing positive for COVID-19 as an attempt to balance the release of personal information.

As with all deaths of people in state custody, officials said the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the state medical examiner will determine cause of death.

He was the 45th adult in custody to die who tested positive for COVID-19, Corrections officials said.

DOC continues stringent COVID-19 protocols, officials said. Anyone entering DOC property is required to wear a mask or face covering in any indoor premises.