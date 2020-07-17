SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man in custody at the Marion County Jail died from an apparent suicide.

At 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sanson Garcia-Perez, 28 was found unresponsive in his cell following a suicide attempt, according to Sgt. Jeremy Landers, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

Jail deputies tried to save him and then requested an ambulance, the Statesman Journal reported.

Officials were not able to resuscitate Garcia-Perez and he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to conduct an investigation into the death. Authorities did not say why Garcia-Perez was lodged in the jail.