A man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after he was shot in an alleyway near the 1400 block of East Olive Way, in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The man who was shot, described by the Seattle Fire Department as being in his 20s, was in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center.

The shooting, reported to police at 12:53 p.m. Sunday, occurred in an alley behind City Market, between East Olive Way and Crawford Place, police said. Police were still searching for a suspect and collecting evidence as of about 2 p.m.

A nearby resident, Chad, who asked that his last name not be published, told The Seattle Times he heard what sounded like three gunshots in the alleyway below his residence Sunday afternoon. He said he saw two men “struggling over a personal belonging” that appeared to be a backpack. He ran downstairs, found the wounded man, and called 911, he said.

Chad said he attempted to comfort the injured man, who was shaking. But the man, who was conscious, apparently sensed Chad’s own distress, grabbed his arms and told him to calm down. “You need to calm down, you need to sit down,” Chad recalled the man saying.

A man who walked by the scene, Chad said, told Chad he needed to apply pressure. Chad said the passerby took off his took off his shirt and used it to press down on the man’s wounds before aid crews arrived and cleared the scene.

Chad said he has called the police several times for minor incidents in the alley, such as dumpster fires, but had never witnessed a shooting there before.