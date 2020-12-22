ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A jury in Albany has found a Sweet Home man guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of a woman and child in a drunken driving crash.

Brian McIntire, 30, was convicted on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court of two counts of first-degree manslaughter, one count of assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants, KEZI-TV reported.

Stormy Barge, 24, and her 5-year-old daughter, Emma Pulido, died after a crash on July 23, 2019.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said McIntire was driving a 1999 Jeep Wrangler east of Crawfordsville when it left its lane and collided with a southbound Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Ty Kirkland. Stormy Barge and her two children were passengers in the Mitsubishi. Kirkland and Macy Pulido, 3, were injured in the crash.

Sentencing is set for mid-January.