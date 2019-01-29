SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem, Oregon, man was sentenced to 90 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to first-degree animal neglect for his role in the death of a starving Pomeranian named “Chewy.”
The Statesman Journal reports that 47-year-old James Arthur Craver Jr. admitted to failing to provide minimum care for the dog and was sentenced Monday.
He also pleaded guilty to DUI charges in a separate case.
Craver is prohibited from possessing a domestic animal for the next five years.
