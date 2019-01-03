DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — A 56-year-old Dallas man has been sentenced to six years in prison for delivering methamphetamines near an elementary school.
The Statesman Journal reports Marty Lupoli was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of unlawful delivery of a substantial quantity of meth and one count of unlawful delivery of meth within 1,000 feet of a school.
Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton says Lupoli from his home delivered oxycodone and fentanyl mixed pills and one ounce of meth, and one ounce of meth on Aug. 24 and 28, respectively. He delivered 67 30-milligram oxycodone pills on Aug. 22.
Court documents say Lupoli was initially charged with 23 counts of possession or delivery of meth or other controlled substances.
His brother is awaiting trial on similar charges.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com