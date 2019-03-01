PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 42-year-old man who raped a 12-year-old girl after her mother gave her permission to stop by his Portland apartment to watch a movie was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Demarcus Ramone James was a trusted adult in the girl’s life. A probable cause affidavit says on Aug. 8, 2017, the girl had asked her mother if she could walk to James’ apartment to watch a movie and her mother said yes.
Investigators say the girl came home crying and said James had forced sexual acts on her.
James waived a jury trial in December and Multnomah County Circuit Judge Leslie Bottomly found him guilty of crimes including rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and initiating a false police report.
Most Read Local Stories
- Melania Trump to visit Seattle-area tech company on Monday
- Pearl Jam announces $10.8 million to combat homelessness
- Alaska Airlines flight odor sickens passengers, crew
- Many Washington foster kids become homeless. Tennessee may have found a solution.
- Most Washington state salmon returns predicted to be worse than last year
James will be sentenced in April for throwing a cup of water at a district attorney after Bottomly read the verdict.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com