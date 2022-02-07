PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Washington County jury has found a Beaverton man guilty of murder and first-degree abuse of a corpse after a woman was beaten to death and her body burned, The Washington County District Attorney’s office said.

Norbeto Nestor Muniz will be sentenced Tuesday for the murder of 29-year-old Amy Low, a Molalla woman whose body was found on Nov. 17, 2018 at a Beaverton home, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Police were called to the home on a report of a “suspicious circumstance.” Officers searched the home and found Low’s body, which was so badly burned she was not positively identified until two months later.

Low lived at the home with Muniz and another man. Investigators found DNA evidence in the home and determined Low was beaten to death and then burned in a backyard burn pile, the district attorney’s office said.

Muniz, 42, was arrested in May 2019 and was in custody until his trial. Shortly before Low’s murder, Muniz had been released from prison after serving a robbery sentence.

A motive remains unclear.