FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the death of a man outside a burned motorhome near Fairbanks.
Alaska State Troopers say Chena-Goldstream Fire and Rescue on Saturday responded to a call of a home fire on a street west of the city.
Firefighters arrived to find a fully engulfed motorhome. As crews extinguished the fire, they found the man dead outside the motorhome.
The state medical examiner conducted an autopsy to confirm the man’s identity.
Most Read Local Stories
- Jesuits sent abusive priests to retire on Gonzaga's campus
- Diversity surges on the Eastside, especially in Microsoft's hometown, but stalls in Seattle | FYI Guy
- Viaduct shutdown: Seattle businesses prepare for gridlock as three-week Highway 99 closure looms
- Homelessness rose just a bit this year in the U.S. Here's how Seattle compares.
- Second woman sues former Federal Way basketball star Jalen McDaniels over exploitative videos