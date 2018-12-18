Share story

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the death of a man outside a burned motorhome near Fairbanks.

Alaska State Troopers say Chena-Goldstream Fire and Rescue on Saturday responded to a call of a home fire on a street west of the city.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully engulfed motorhome. As crews extinguished the fire, they found the man dead outside the motorhome.

The state medical examiner conducted an autopsy to confirm the man’s identity.

