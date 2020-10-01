PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a man was found dead in a Southwest Portland homeless camp.

Officers said they found the person’s body around 8:45 a.m. near Southwest Fourth Avenue and Caruthers Street. Police did not immediately identify the man or specify how long he had been dead, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. They did not say whether the man had been living in the homeless camp.

Police would not comment about the circumstances of the man’s death, other than to say homicide detectives responded to the scene. Police would not confirm whether the man was killed.

They did say there was no threat to the public, but would not confirm whether they were searching for any suspects or if they had arrested anyone.