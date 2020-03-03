HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — A 25-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a burning home in eastern Oregon Monday night.

Umatilla County Fire District 1 said the the person had a single gunshot wound and that a handgun was also found inside. The man’s name hasn’t been publicly released, the East Oregonian reported.

The body was found after the district responded shortly after 8 p.m. Monday to a report of a structure fire at Chateaubri Mobile Home Park in Hermiston.

Fire crews found flames coming from the roof and back of a single-wide manufactured home. Firefighters started putting out the fire and found and removed the body during a search of the home. They also rescued a dog.

The fire district is working to investigate the fire’s cause of the fire. The Hermiston Police Department is collecting evidence for a death investigation and possible arson investigation.