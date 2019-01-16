ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say a man fired a gun as he was pursued by officers.
The man could not be found after an extensive late-night search.
Anchorage television station KTVA reports police on Tuesday night received a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Gambell Street.
Shortly after 9 p.m., officers spotted a suspect walking. The man fired a gun and fled.
Police responded with a SWAT team and told residents nearby to stay inside homes.
Police searched for about six hours and called off the search just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.