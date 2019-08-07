ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage man walking his dog found a loaded semi-automatic rifle along a popular bike trail.

The Anchorage Daily News reports William Thrash found the AR-15 Tuesday in grass a few feet off a bike path that runs along Campbell Creek.

The greenbelt is a popular route for walkers and bikers.

Thrash says he wondered whether the weapon was fake. He picked it up and found a round loaded in the chamber and other rounds in the magazine.

Thrash called police. He also posted a video of the lightweight rifle to Facebook to let people know it had been found.

The suspected gunman in the weekend shootings in Dayton, Ohio, used an AR-15 style gun.

Anchorage police spokeswoman Renee Oistad says the gun had not been listed as stolen.

