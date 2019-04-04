BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man is suing the owners of the Bend’s Hong Kong Restaurant claiming an employee over-served two men who brutally beat him in 2017.

The Bulletin reports Paul Thompson Jr. filed a $4 million negligence and personal injury complaint last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court alleging a bartender — Thompson’s on-again, off-again girlfriend — served the men past the point of intoxication and riled them up enough that they attacked Thompson that day.

According to Thompson’s complaint, on April 2, 2017, Katrina Hamilton was the only server on duty when Earl “Buzzy” Shone Jr. and Jason LaPollo drank for hours while Hamilton complained about Thompson.

After Thompson showed up, the complaint says the men beat him causing skull fractures and other serious injuries.

Both men pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

A message left for the restaurant’s management wasn’t returned.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com