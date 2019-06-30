GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say a man was fatally struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5.

The driver of the vehicle and his passenger were treated for minor injuries after the crash near Grants Pass late Saturday night.

Police said Sunday troopers had received multiple calls about someone walking on the highway in the northbound and southbound directions. They were actively looking for this person when a passing motorist told them a vehicle had struck a pedestrian near milepost 58.

Police briefly closed the southbound direction of the highway, then limited traffic to one lane of travel for more than 2 hours.