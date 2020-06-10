JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man in Department of Corrections custody on charges including kidnapping and sexual abuse died at a correctional center in Nome, the department said Wednesday.

Zenon Habros, 61, was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday and corrections officers and medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, the department said in a release. He was later pronounced dead.

Court records show Habros was facing charges and scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month. A message seeking comment was left for the state public defender, whose agency represented Habros. The department said foul play was not suspected.

The Department of Corrections said Habros’ death is the fifth involving an inmate in its custody this year. It said each death is reviewed by Alaska State Troopers and the state medical examiner’s office.

On Saturday, Christopher Rogers, 41, who was serving a sentence that included murder and other charges, died at a Seward Providence Medical Center, the department reported earlier this week. Rogers had been in department custody since late 2007.