A man died after his kayak overturned on Lake Crescent in Olympic National Park on Friday, according to the National Park Service.

Travis Valenti, 37, from Massapequa, N.Y., was kayaking when his boat took on water, according to a news release. He attempted to keep paddling but had to abandon the kayak and enter the water. His fiancée tried to rescue him and her kayak also overturned.

Valenti’s fiancée was able to swim to shore, but Valenti struggled and could not.

Neither was wearing a life jacket.

Staff from nearby Log Cabin Resort could not find Valenti. Clallam County rangers continued the search on Saturday but did not find any signs of him.

Valenti was last seen an estimated quarter-mile away from the shore, where the water is up to about 500 feet deep. Lake Crescent’s surface water temperatures are near 50 degrees this time of year, according to the park. The park recommends swimmers and boaters use the buddy system and wear life jackets.