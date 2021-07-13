THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — A man drowned in lower White River Falls south of The Dalles over the weekend, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Manuel Vantine of Aloha was visiting White River Falls State Park with his two children Saturday when witnesses reported he and a daughter were in the river struggling in a whirlpool, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Someone nearby jumped in the water and pulled the young girl, and later Vantine, out, authorities said.

When deputies and medics arrived about 12:20 p.m., they assisted people with CPR on Vantine, but he could not be revived, according to the sheriff’s office.

The children were uninjured, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.