CRATER LAKE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man drowned after jumping off a rock cliff into Crater Lake.

The National Park Service says the unidentified 27-year-old jumped at Cleetwood Cove around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, and did not resurface.

Crater Lake National Park spokeswoman Marsha McCabe says the cliff the man had jumped from was about 25 feet (7 meters) high.

McCabe says the cliff known as “Jumping Rock” is a popular recreation spot and was not a prohibited area for jumping.

She says officials have not yet determined exactly why the man drowned.

During the summer, the surface of the lake warms up to about 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.5 degrees Celsius), but the average temperature of the lake is around 38 degrees Fahrenheit (3.3 degrees Celsius).

Swimming is only allowed in the area around Cleetwood Cove and along the shore of Wizard Island.