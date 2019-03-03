KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — A man has died in a fire in a mobile home in an Oregon senior community.

A barking dog early Sunday alerted neighbors to the fire at Rainbow Gardens Mobile Village in Keizer.

The Keizer Fire District says a man and woman were inside the burning mobile home. The woman made it out; the man did not.

A neighbor tried to rescue the man but was pushed back by smoke and fire. The neighbor and the woman who made it out of the fire were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

A dog also died in the fire while another dog was saved.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Firefighters say there’s no indication there were working smoke detectors in the mobile home.