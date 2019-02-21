ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police and fire officials are investigating the death of a man inside a burned house.
Police say the circumstances of the death are suspicious.
Firefighters at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday were called to a home on Twining Drive a block east of Russian Jack Park. Witnesses said smoke was billowing from the home.
A man inside was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Homicide detectives are investigating and have asked people with information about the fire or surveillance footage to contact them.