ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An early morning high-speed crash of a sport utility vehicle on one of Anchorage’s busiest streets left a man dead and two women seriously injured.

A fourth person in the SUV is missing.

Anchorage police and firefighters at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday received a report of an SUV northbound on Minnesota Drive that had crashed into the east side of Westchester Lagoon.

The four people inside were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The two women were rushed to a hospital.

Police say a dive search team looked for the fourth victim in the lagoon.

Police closed northbound lanes until shortly before 6 a.m.

Minnesota Drive is the primary thoroughfare into downtown Anchorage on the city’s west side.