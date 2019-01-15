LA PINE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 66-year-old La Pine-area man who slipped and fell on his icy driveway after returning home Sunday evening was unable to get inside and apparently died of cold exposure.

KTVZ-TV reports deputies were called around 11:45 a.m. Monday about a man found lying in a driveway northeast of La Pine, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Sgt. William Bailey said.

Bailey says a deputy arrived nine minutes later and found Larry Campbell cold to the touch and beyond medical help.

Bailey says an initial investigation determined Campbell likely arrived home Sunday evening and that he slipped on the ice and fell after getting out of his vehicle.

Campbell apparently was unable to get to his feet, Bailey said, and tried unsuccessfully to move toward an area of the driveway with less ice.

___

