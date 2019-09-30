TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 65-year-old man died in a house fire in Twin Falls early Saturday.

Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley told The Times-News that the fire killed Michael Johnson. Three other people who were in the home escaped.

Twin Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Eriz Schmitz says fire crews responded to the fire just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, and found Johnson on the main level of the home. Firefighters were able to remove him from the building and get him to paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three people who were living in the house’s basement were able to safely escape before firefighters arrived.

