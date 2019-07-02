CAMAS VALLEY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was sleeping in some grass along a western Oregon highway was killed when he was hit by a state employee mowing in the area.

Oregon State Police say emergency personnel and police responded at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday to a medical call near Camas Valley on Oregon Highway 42.

Police say preliminary investigation shows that a state Department of Transportation employee was mowing next to the eastbound shoulder of the road and hit a man who was believed to be sleeping in the grass.

Employees and then first responders attempted first aid but the man died at the scene.