WHITE CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Medford man died after crashing a small airplane into a field in White City, sheriff’s officials said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 80-year-old Henry Levin was attempting to land his single-engine airplane at Beagle Sky Ranch Airport when it crashed less than a mile away in the backyard of a residence around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Piper Tri-Pacer airplane clipped several trees before hitting the field, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Aaron Lewis said. He said the crash caused a small grass fire which was quickly extinguished by people who live in the area.

An Oregon Department of Forestry crew was nearby and also responded to the fire, Lewis said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.