SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — A Seaside man died early Monday in a blaze that destroyed his home and threatened several others, city officials said.

Stephen Penwarden, 69, was the sole resident of the house, and the only one inside at the time, according to City of Seaside spokesman Jon Rahl.

Crews responded to the fire shortly after 1:00 a.m. and found the two-story structure was fully engulfed. The fire escalated, and additional crews were called to help.

Because of the fire’s intensity and the instability of the structure, crews were unable to get inside the home for several hours. Once they did, they found Penwarden’s remains.

Occupants of four surrounding homes were asked to evacuate, and the Red Cross helped find some of them temporary shelter, according to Rahl.

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire.