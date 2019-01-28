ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man died Monday morning in a rollover crash on a main thoroughfare on Anchorage’s south side.
Anchorage police say a pickup rolled multiple times on Minnesota Drive.
The crashed closed one lane in both directions on the six-lane road between Raspberry and International Airport roads.
The driver was declared dead at the scene.
Most Read Local Stories
- 12 years after woman gave birth to daughter by donor, DNA test led to love in Seattle
- In new book, Howard Schultz says he's sorry for Sonics move: 'a public wound I cannot heal'
- How a crumbling dam in the Enchantments could change our understanding of the PNW wilderness | Environment VIEW
- Howard Schultz, former Starbucks CEO, is preparing to run for president as an independent
- 'The cars just disappeared': What happened to the 90,000 cars a day the viaduct carried before it closed?
Police say morning snowfall covered ice and created hazardous driving conditions throughout Anchorage.