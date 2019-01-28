Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man died Monday morning in a rollover crash on a main thoroughfare on Anchorage’s south side.

Anchorage police say a pickup rolled multiple times on Minnesota Drive.

The crashed closed one lane in both directions on the six-lane road between Raspberry and International Airport roads.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

Police say morning snowfall covered ice and created hazardous driving conditions throughout Anchorage.

