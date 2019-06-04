CAPE LOOKOUT, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Beaverton paraglider died when he crashed into the ocean near Cape Lookout State Park.

Oregon State Police say they were notified at about 5 p.m. Sunday of a water rescue in the Pacific Ocean.

Police say preliminary investigation shows that 44-year-old Gary Mudrow took off on his paraglider but appeared to be too low.

Police say Mudrow’s friend told them he saw Mudrow crash and try to use the paraglider as a flotation device. Police say the friend then landed on the beach and lost sight of Mudrow.

Police say Netarts Oceanside Fire brought Mudrow to shore with help from the Coast Guard. Police say Mudrow was not breathing and unconscious.

Police say he was pronounced dead at a local hospital Sunday evening.