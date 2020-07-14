GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A 26-year-old man was struck and killed by a rolling log in southwest Oregon, authorities sadi.

Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11 a.m. Sunday to a remote area West of Picket Creek, where they found Cody Anderson dead, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Anderson had been hit “by a rolling log which he was cutting with a chainsaw,” officers said, based on information at the scene. No further details were provided.

The logging crew, Rural Metro Fire, AMR and the Sheriff’s Office recovered Anderson’s body.