CORVALLIS, Oregon (AP) — The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a trailer fire in Idanha.

The name of the man who died will not be released until he’s positively identified and next of kin has been notified.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports the fire broke out in an older doublewide mobile home shortly before midnight Friday.

A crew from the Idanha Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes and the Gates Fire Department assisted.

The man’s body was found in the living room.

The sheriff’s office says the fire did not appear suspicious.

