ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man fell from a hiking trail and died northeast of Ashland.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says authorities received a call at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday from a woman reporting that a man had fallen from the Lost Falls trail.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and other emergency personnel responded and found the man’s body in the water at the base of a 100-foot (30-meter) cliff.

The man was identified as 63-year-old Michael Brewster of Medford.

County search and rescue crews returned Thursday morning to recover Brewster’s body during daylight hours.

An investigator with the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office accompanied search and rescue crews during the recovery effort. The cause and manner of death is under investigation.