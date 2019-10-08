FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A 35-year-old driver died in a rollover crash on the east side of Fairbanks.

Fairbanks police say Adam Toenies died Monday morning.

Police shortly before 9:30 a.m. took calls that a vehicle had rolled on the Johansen Expressway near College Road.

Fairbanks firefighters found Toenies ejected from the vehicle. They transported him to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in critical condition and he died at the hospital.

Investigators determined he had not used a seat belt.

Police say patchy ice persists on Fairbanks roads.