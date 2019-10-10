KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — A man from a village on the west side of Kodiak Island died in an all-terrain vehicle crash.

Alaska State Troopers say 26-year-old Pete Muller of Larsen Bay died.

Troopers just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday received a report that two ATVs had crashed at Larsen Bay.

Larsen was injured. Others in the crash and a Larsen Bay health aide attempted CPR but he was pronounced dead in the village.

Larsen Bay has a population of 80. The village is 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of the city of Kodiak and 283 miles (455 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.