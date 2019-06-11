LEHI, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 59-year-old hang glider has died after crashing south of Salt Lake City during his first solo flight.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the man crashed Tuesday morning at Point of the Mountain Flight Park north of Lehi.

Cannon said it was the man’s first time flying without an instructor. He was from Rupert, Idaho, and visiting Utah with his family.

Witnesses told police the wind appeared to die down while the man was flying before he turned into the wind. He then fell about 50 feet (15.2 meters) to the ground and crashed.

The man’s injuries included significant head trauma.

Paramedics started performing CPR but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was not immediately identified.