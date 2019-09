WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are investigating a fatal traffic collision in Wasilla.

Dallas Massie of Wasilla died after the two-vehicle crash Thursday evening at the intersection of Lamont Way and Tweed Circle.

Troopers say 22-year-old Jacob Moreland was driving a pickup truck when his vehicle struck the driver’s side of Massie’s truck.

Troopers say both drivers were taken to a local hospital, but Massie did not survive his injuries.