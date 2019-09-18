POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police say a man died after being struck by a sport utility vehicle while crossing the street in Pocatello Tuesday night.

The Idaho State Journal reports the man was using a walker to cross the busy road, and police said he was carried for over 150 feet on the SUV’s hood before the vehicle came to a stop.

Emergency responders tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured in the collision.

Police have not yet released the names of the man who was killed and the woman who was driving the SUV.

The collision remains under investigation and no charges have been filed against the driver.

