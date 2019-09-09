PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a man died and a woman was hurt when they fell from a 70-foot (21-meter) cliff in southern Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call about 1:30 p.m. Saturday near the Umpqua Hot Springs about 60 miles (97 kilometers) east of Roseburg.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says rescue crews found 20-year-old Azrael Maujean suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg. They also found 24-year-old Christian Simmons dead at the scene.

Both Maujean and Simmons were from Grants Pass.

Investigators believe both Simmons and Maujean spent the night near the hot springs Saturday and may have gotten lost before falling from the cliff.

