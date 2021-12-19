A man is dead after a boat capsized Friday morning off the coast of Newport, Oregon, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

The 22-foot boat flipped about a mile from the Yaquina Bay’s north jetty.

Two crews from the Coast Guard’s Yaquina Bay station rescued a man and a woman; the woman showed signs of hypothermia while the man had no apparent medical concerns, the Coast Guard said.

The third member of the fishing party, however, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive. Crew members performed CPR before paramedics took over at the Coast Guard station. The deceased man’s identity has not been released.