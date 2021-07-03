HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A man convicted of child sexual abuse crimes involving children in Hillsboro has been sentenced to more than 37 years in prison.

Judge Janelle Wipper this week sentenced Ryan Keanaaina according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Earlier in June, a Washington County jury found the 44-year-old guilty of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of luring a minor, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, private indecency, first-degree attempted sexual abuse and third-degree attempted sexual abuse.

In 2012, a teenage girl reported that Keanaaina sexually abused her. Authorities investigated, but insufficient evidence was found to support criminal charges at the time. A person close to Keanaaina also persuaded a friend not to verify claims made by the victim, county officials said.

A second victim reported to a family member that Keanaaina was sexually abusing her but police were not notified and the abuse continued, the district attorney’s office said.

In 2017, the second victim again reported the abuse and police were notified. During that investigation, Hillsboro police spoke with the first victim’s friend who explained how she was convinced to mislead police and also said she was abused by Keanaaina.

Keanaaina will serve the sentence without opportunity for early release. The judge also ordered him to register as a sex offender and once released he will remain on post-prison supervision for the rest of his life.