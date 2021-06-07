SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Dallas man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for sexually abusing a child, prosecutors said.

Christopher Stebbins, 47, was found guilty of 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse by a jury in May, the Statesman Journal reported.

He was sentenced Thursday by Polk County Judge Monte Campbell, according to Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton. Stebbins will serve 10 years of post-prison supervision and is required to register as a sex offender, Felton said.

Stebbins was arrested in November 2018 by Dallas Police officers after the Department of Human Services Child Protection Services and law enforcement authorities received a report that the child had been sexually abused by Stebbins.

The child disclosed that the abuse occurred on several occasions over multiple years, mainly at Stebbins’ residence, court documents show.